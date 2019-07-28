Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:54 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 28, 2019, 12:00 AM

Coats out as national intel director, clashed with Trump

Stepping up feud, Trump assails Cummings as ‘racist’

AP FACT CHECK: 2020 Democrats and their grasp of the facts

Biden’s full embrace of Obama health law has political risks

AP FACT CHECK: Trump exaggerates his role in black job gains

Despite calls to start over, US health system covers 90%

AP FACT CHECK: Mueller’s words twisted by Trump and more

Taliban vows future Afghanistan won’t be terrorists’ hotbed

Myriad election systems complicate efforts to stop hackers

Scott says he wasn’t told about Russian hacking in 2016

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up