Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:49 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 30, 2019, 12:00 AM

The Latest: Democratic candidates close out debate

Key takeaways: Should Democrats go big or get real?

AP FACT CHECK: Off notes from Dems on climate, economy

Trump hails ‘righteous cause of American self-government’

Sanders, Warren clash with moderates over ‘Medicare for All’

Despite polls, Trump says blacks like his Baltimore remarks

Trump ‘rodent’ tweets ring true at Kushner-owned apartments

US issues hacking security alert for small planes

Pompeo ‘very hopeful’ US-North Korea talks will resume soon

Trump: China wants to delay trade talks past 2020 election

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up