AP Top Political News at 11:49 p.m. EDT

The Latest: Democratic candidates close out debate
Key takeaways: Should Democrats go big or get real?
AP FACT CHECK: Off notes from Dems on climate, economy
Trump hails ‘righteous cause of American self-government’
Sanders, Warren clash with moderates over ‘Medicare for All’
Despite polls, Trump says blacks like his Baltimore remarks
Trump ‘rodent’ tweets ring true at Kushner-owned apartments
US issues hacking security alert for small planes
Pompeo ‘very hopeful’ US-North Korea talks will resume soon
Trump: China wants to delay trade talks past 2020 election
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.