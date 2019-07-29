AP Top Political News at 10:07 p.m. EDT

Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

July 29, 2019, 12:00 AM

Analysis: Trump’s political and policy guardrails fall away

Accused of racism, Trump blasts black congressman as racist

Doubts emerge about Trump pick for US intelligence chief

Stakes rising for 2020 Dems ahead of 2nd presidential debate

Trump signs Sept. 11 victims’ compensation fund extension

New rules for 2nd debate: No 1-word answers or show of hands

Kamala Harris’ new health plan draws critics from all sides

Senate bows to Trump vetoes, allows Saudi arms sales

AP FACT CHECK: Harris cherry-picks health insurance stats

Trump touts economy, but not everyone in Michigan feeling it

