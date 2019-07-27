AP Top Political News at 10:59 p.m. EDT

Trump attacks majority-black district represented by critic
AP FACT CHECK: Mueller’s words twisted by Trump and more
Despite calls to start over, US health system covers 90%
Taliban vows future Afghanistan won’t be terrorists’ hotbed
Myriad election systems complicate efforts to stop hackers
Trump proposal seeks to crack down on food stamp ‘loophole’
Trump’s ‘maximum pressure’ campaign on Iran faces key test
Impeachment unsettled as Democrats enter post-Mueller moment
US, Guatemala sign agreement to restrict asylum cases
Supreme Court: Trump can use Pentagon funds for border wall
