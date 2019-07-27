Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 10:59 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 27, 2019, 12:00 AM

Trump attacks majority-black district represented by critic

AP FACT CHECK: Mueller’s words twisted by Trump and more

Despite calls to start over, US health system covers 90%

Taliban vows future Afghanistan won’t be terrorists’ hotbed

Myriad election systems complicate efforts to stop hackers

Trump proposal seeks to crack down on food stamp ‘loophole’

Trump’s ‘maximum pressure’ campaign on Iran faces key test

Impeachment unsettled as Democrats enter post-Mueller moment

US, Guatemala sign agreement to restrict asylum cases

Supreme Court: Trump can use Pentagon funds for border wall

