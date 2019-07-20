Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 8:44 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 20, 2019, 12:00 AM

Mueller’s testimony poses risk for Trump, but also Democrats

Iran’s poking at West heightens risks of military missteps

Trump’s ‘go back’ remark: In workplace, it might be illegal

AP FACT CHECK: Trump and Dems on an incendiary week

Ex-Marine, professor, MLB draft pick among high court clerks

What consumers can do as regulators weigh compounds’ risks

Campaigning from behind: Lower-tier 2020ers seek comeback

Official: Tech execs gathering at White House

Iran says its seizure of British ship a ‘reciprocal’ move

Some asylum seekers forced to wait in Mexico help each other

