Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 10:13 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 9, 2019, 12:00 AM

Plan by Sanders, Ocasio-Cortez to declare climate emergency

California air boss: open to compromise in mileage standoff

Trump gives warm welcome to Qatar amid Persian Gulf disputes

GOP-led Virginia Legislature abruptly adjourns gun session

US women’s soccer team captain accepts Capitol invitation

Trump defends Acosta but will look into Epstein plea deal

Biden earned more than $15 million after leaving White House

New Pentagon leadership to be in hands of Senate soon

Border numbers drop amid heat, Mexico crackdown

Treasury targets 2 Lebanese lawmakers, Hezbollah official

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up