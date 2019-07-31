Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:57 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 31, 2019, 12:00 AM

Debate takeaways: Democratic divisions intensify

AP FACT CHECK: Democratic debate rhetoric under scrutiny

Senate confirms Kelly Craft as US ambassador to UN

Democrats’ divisions test Biden’s front-runner strength

Biden’s burden: What to watch in Democratic debate

Navy SEAL prosecutors to be stripped of achievement medals

Senate panel OKs defense pick despite sex assault allegation

US to set up plan allowing prescription meds from Canada

Trump designates Brazil a ‘major non-NATO ally’

North Korea says it tested crucial new rocket launch system

