Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:25 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 3, 2019, 12:00 AM

US still looking for way to ask about citizenship on census

Dem front-runner Biden trails Buttigieg in fundraising total

Dem debates fuel race for support from Black Caucus members

Trump vows July 4 ‘show of a lifetime’ as protesters gather

Appeals court: Trump can’t use Pentagon cash for border wall

Harris says busing should be considered, not mandated

Appeals court puts Trump abortion restrictions on hold again

Dems train fire on administration’s handling of migrants

Trump says US should start manipulating the dollar

Trump’s claim about DC homeless raises eyebrows

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Latest News
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up