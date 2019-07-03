AP Top Political News at 11:25 p.m. EDT

US still looking for way to ask about citizenship on census Dem front-runner Biden trails Buttigieg in fundraising total Dem…

US still looking for way to ask about citizenship on census Dem front-runner Biden trails Buttigieg in fundraising total Dem debates fuel race for support from Black Caucus members Trump vows July 4 ‘show of a lifetime’ as protesters gather Appeals court: Trump can’t use Pentagon cash for border wall Harris says busing should be considered, not mandated Appeals court puts Trump abortion restrictions on hold again Dems train fire on administration’s handling of migrants Trump says US should start manipulating the dollar Trump’s claim about DC homeless raises eyebrows Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.