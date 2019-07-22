Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 9:26 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 22, 2019, 12:00 AM

Ready to fight, Trump says he’ll watch ‘a little’ of Mueller

Deal sealed on federal budget, ensuring no shutdown, default

Usually talkative Trump silent on asylum changes

Franken says he ‘absolutely’ regrets resigning from Senate

Gillibrand: Female senators unfairly blamed for Franken exit

House Republicans promise tough questions at Mueller hearing

Stevens praised as ‘brilliant man’ at Supreme Court ceremony

Detroit Mayor Duggan endorsing Biden in presidential race

Trump meets with chipmakers on Huawei, other economic issues

O’Rourke announces 1st campaign hires in early voting Nevada

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up