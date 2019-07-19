Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 10:27 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 19, 2019, 12:00 AM

‘Go back’? Omar and the squad are building strength at home

Trump’s harsh words on ‘squad’ reinforce dark posts online

AP FACT CHECK: Trump challenges Fed with dubious theory

Iran’s seizure of UK tanker in Gulf seen as escalation

Biden’s son Hunter makes his 1st 2020 campaign appearance

Panel orders federal judge to reconsider Trump appeal

Michelle Obama weighs in on Trump feud with ‘the squad’

Federal judge upholds a Trump alternative to ‘Obamacare’

Why no hush-money charges against Trump? Feds are silent

Following Trump’s orders, Herman takes Barbasol lead

