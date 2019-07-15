AP Top Political News at 11:04 p.m. EDT

Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

July 15, 2019, 12:00 AM

O’Rourke raises just $3.6M, a big drop from last quarter

Trump moves to effectively end asylum at southern border

Mnuchin says budget deal with Pelosi is ‘very close’

Trump digs in on racist tweets: ‘Many people agree with me’

A look at the ‘squad’ that Trump targeted in racist tweets

Booker’s Iowa senior adviser leaves, citing personal reasons

GOP won’t fully rebuke Trump attacks on women lawmakers

US, Russian delegations to discuss arms control in Geneva

Trump abortion restrictions effective immediately

Joe Biden draws line against progressives on health care

