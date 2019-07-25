AP Top Political News at 11:31 p.m. EDT

US government will execute inmates for first time since 2003 A look at the 5 federal death row inmates facing…

US government will execute inmates for first time since 2003 A look at the 5 federal death row inmates facing execution Election warnings blare, but action stalls in Congress Move on? No thanks. Both sides aim to keep talking Mueller AP FACT CHECK: Premature cheers for job training program The Latest: Action on election security stalls in Congress Buttigieg: Students should speak out on bias, faults Trump House passes bipartisan budget bill with Trump support Eagle with golf clubs? Altered seal at Trump speech Ready to fight: Biden leans into racial debate with Dems Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.