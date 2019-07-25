Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:31 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 25, 2019, 12:00 AM

US government will execute inmates for first time since 2003

A look at the 5 federal death row inmates facing execution

Election warnings blare, but action stalls in Congress

Move on? No thanks. Both sides aim to keep talking Mueller

AP FACT CHECK: Premature cheers for job training program

The Latest: Action on election security stalls in Congress

Buttigieg: Students should speak out on bias, faults Trump

House passes bipartisan budget bill with Trump support

Eagle with golf clubs? Altered seal at Trump speech

Ready to fight: Biden leans into racial debate with Dems

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up