AP Top Political News at 11:27 p.m. EDT

July 18, 2019, 12:00 AM

Trump to nominate Eugene Scalia for labor secretary

Trump disavows ‘send her back’ cry, Omar stands defiant

Trump: Administration to review Pentagon computer contract

How to beat Trump? Dems divided as he rams race onto ballot

2020 debates: Biden-Harris rematch and progressive faceoff

Who’s appearing on each night of the 2020 debates in July

Across US, clergy mobilize to support vulnerable migrants

American warship destroys Iranian drone in Strait of Hormuz

Homeland Security chief: Family border separations are down

Senators: Bill on 9/11 victims fund to be voted on next week

