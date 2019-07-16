Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:39 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 16, 2019, 12:00 AM

John Paul Stevens evolved into Supreme Court’s liberal lion

House condemns Trump ‘racist’ tweets in extraordinary rebuke

Rep. Cleaver, civility ally, abandons House gavel amid fight

APNewsBreak: NRC looking at reducing inspections at reactors

In crowded 2020 Democratic field, a clear top tier emerges

Judge restricts social media use of Trump friend Roger Stone

Analysis: ‘Go back’ captures core of Trump political agenda

AP FACT CHECK: Trump falsely claims Omar praised al-Qaida

Sanford mulls 2020 bid, but observers question his motives

Feds: Moving land agency will save money, improve decisions

