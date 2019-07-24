AP Top Political News at 10:35 p.m. EDT

Analysis: Mueller has spoken, but 2020 may be the final word Mueller: No Russia exoneration for Trump, despite his claims…

Analysis: Mueller has spoken, but 2020 may be the final word Mueller: No Russia exoneration for Trump, despite his claims Key takeaways from Robert Mueller’s congressional testimony Trump soaks up Mueller hearings, claims them for a win AP FACT CHECK: Trump falsely claims Mueller exonerated him Judge blocks Trump asylum restrictions at US-Mexico border Mueller offers terse answers, uncertainty in testimony Biden says he’s not relying on Obama as ‘crutch’ in 2020 bid Privacy case settled, Facebook discloses FTC antitrust probe Trump, Mueller differ on whether Mueller sought FBI job Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.