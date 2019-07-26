Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:29 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 26, 2019, 12:00 AM

Impeachment unsettled as Democrats enter post-Mueller moment

Supreme Court: Trump can use Pentagon funds for border wall

AP FACT CHECK: Trump recalls Obama-era comity that wasn’t

Trump blames White House air conditioning on Obama

Face to face: Pelosi, AOC have own roles, centers of power

US presses WTO to stop lenient trade treatment of China

Trump golf club in Bronx posts first loss since its opening

US, Guatemala sign agreement to restrict asylum cases

US citizen released from detention in Syria

House panel asks court for Mueller grand jury material

