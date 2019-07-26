AP Top Political News at 11:29 p.m. EDT

Impeachment unsettled as Democrats enter post-Mueller moment
Supreme Court: Trump can use Pentagon funds for border wall
AP FACT CHECK: Trump recalls Obama-era comity that wasn’t
Trump blames White House air conditioning on Obama
Face to face: Pelosi, AOC have own roles, centers of power
US presses WTO to stop lenient trade treatment of China
Trump golf club in Bronx posts first loss since its opening
US, Guatemala sign agreement to restrict asylum cases
US citizen released from detention in Syria
House panel asks court for Mueller grand jury material
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.