AP Top Political News at 11:20 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 13, 2019, 12:00 AM

Barr: Justice Dept. is ‘all in’ on criminal justice overhaul

House Democrats who tangled with leader not backing down

Climate change forum loses sponsor after dispute over story

Analysis: Trump pattern is create a crisis, retreat, move on

Trump says he will not impose uranium quotas

AP Exclusive: New election systems use vulnerable software

Advocates hope Illinois private detention ban sparks change

California lawmakers consider new rules for political ads

Pence tour of migrant center shows men crowded in cages

AP FACT CHECK: Trump and an eco legacy not his own

