AP Top Political News at 11:24 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press July 1, 2019 12:00 am 07/01/2019 12:00am
Trump isn’t taking ‘no tanks’ for an answer for July Fourth

AP analysis: Trump smiles with North Korea, threatens Iran

AP-NORC Poll: Trump not boosted by strong American economy

Top advisers leave Hickenlooper’s struggling 2020 campaign

Trump signs humanitarian aid package to bolster migrant care

Girl recalls poor care in Texas border station

Group say conditions dire for asylum seekers stuck in Mexico

Baptism by fire: Stephanie Grisham’s eventful first days

AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s false statement on military pay

2020 candidate Buttigieg says he raised $24M in 2nd quarter

