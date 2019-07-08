AP Top Political News at 10:52 p.m. EDT

Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

July 8, 2019, 12:00 AM

Barr sees a way for census to legally ask about citizenship

What did Epstein’s famous friends know and see?

Judge strikes down rule requiring drug ads to reveal prices

Jill Biden says American people know Joe Biden isn’t racist

Trump ramping up criticisms of Fox, usually a friendly venue

Barr: Mueller’s Hill testimony will be ‘public spectacle’

Warren raises $19.1M, topping Sanders in new fundraising

Seeking unity, Pelosi calls for bill to protect migrant kids

House panel releases written answers from ex-Trump official

Top Dems invite champion US women’s soccer team to Capitol

