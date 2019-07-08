AP Top Political News at 10:52 p.m. EDT

Barr sees a way for census to legally ask about citizenship What did Epstein’s famous friends know and see? Judge…

Barr sees a way for census to legally ask about citizenship What did Epstein’s famous friends know and see? Judge strikes down rule requiring drug ads to reveal prices Jill Biden says American people know Joe Biden isn’t racist Trump ramping up criticisms of Fox, usually a friendly venue Barr: Mueller’s Hill testimony will be ‘public spectacle’ Warren raises $19.1M, topping Sanders in new fundraising Seeking unity, Pelosi calls for bill to protect migrant kids House panel releases written answers from ex-Trump official Top Dems invite champion US women’s soccer team to Capitol Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.