AP Top Political News at 11:32 p.m. EDT

Trump applauds far-right social media provocateurs
2020 Democrats paint contrast with Trump on immigration
Trump abandons bid to include citizenship question on census
Race becomes new flashpoint with Pelosi, Ocasio-Cortez
Pelosi ready for deal on borrowing limit, spending levels
Setbacks for Trump’s drive to lower prescription drug costs
Rough total for Trump’s July Fourth extravaganza: $5.4M
Teachers union sues DeVos over embattled loan relief program
Software engineer accused of taking trade secrets to China
House panel authorizes subpoenas tied to Mueller report
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.