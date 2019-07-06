Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:53 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 6, 2019, 12:00 AM

Biden says he was wrong in comments about segregationists

AP FACT CHECK: Trump on vets, economy and history

Mystery of NSA leak lingers as stolen document case winds up

House freshmen balance national crises, issues back home

Pete Buttigieg has money, but can he turn it into 2020 win?

Kamala Harris proposes $100B in homeownership assistance

Justice Department presses for census citizenship question

Nominee to lead FAA faces questions about tenure at Delta

The Latest: Helicopter crash victim was helping friend

Rich father-in-law has helped, complicated O’Rourke’s career

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Latest News
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up