Animal Bites: What to Do When a Pet or a Wild Creature Nips a Child

In the summer, pediatricians see an uptick of animal bites as children spend more time outdoors and in new places.

As parents, we try to protect our kids from these potentially dangerous circumstances. We talk to our kids about avoiding wild and unknown animals. Plus, we are mindful of caring for the properties where children play, including preventing trash accumulation that may attract dangerous animals.

Even with careful effort, however, not all bites can be prevented.

If an animal bites your child, initially assess the wound. If the wound is severe, evaluation in the emergency room is required to determine the extent of the injury, control bleeding, and evaluate for broken bones or internal injuries. Also, bites to the face should be seen urgently to determine if stitches need to be placed.

Most bites, however, can be initially managed at home and followed up with a call or visit to the pediatrician’s office.

Dog Bites

The most common animal bites kids sustain are from canines. Dog bites account for a whopping 90% of the 5 million animal bites that children and adults sustain in the U.S. every year, and lead to about 1% of emergency room visits annually. This is because, well, there are a lot of dogs out there.

Both unknown dogs and beloved family pets will bite children. The episodes can be traumatic for the entire family, causing long-lasting fear of dogs in many children. The peak age of bites occurs during the toddler years when impulsive childhood movements and sounds frighten animals enough to attack. Young children are also at risk of bites due to their lack of experience witnessing outward signs of aggression in animals.

If your child gets bitten by a dog, you need to call the child’s doctor. Certainly, if the attack was extensive, emergency room evaluation is necessary to repair significant wounds. This would include bites in which the bleeding is hard to control, located on the head or face, or where additional injuries are a concern, pain is excessive or the child has underlying medical conditions.

For any bite injury, it’s essential to clean the area thoroughly and ensure any bleeding has stopped. Make sure to apply an antiseptic solution to cleanse the wound and keep it bandaged until it heals. In addition, ensure your child has had a tetanus shot in the last five years.

Most minor dog bites can be effectively handled at home and don’t require taking antibiotics to prevent infection. If you don’t know the dog’s vaccination status, call your local animal control agency about whether a rabies vaccination is recommended in your area, and call your child’s doctor to get advice on what to do next.

Rabies is a life-threatening infection that can be prevented by vaccine injections after the bite has occurred. Watch the area carefully for increased pain, heat or redness; and let the doctor know about any concerns.

Cat Bites

If you’ve ever spent any time around a cat, you understand how quickly a change in environment can spark aggression. It should be no surprise that felines are responsible for the most bites in kids after dogs.

Cats have long so-called eyeteeth, which can puncture skin very easily. Once the bite area is cleaned and protected using an antiseptic, a visit to the doctor is likely warranted.

Since cats harbor more bacteria in their mouths than dogs, most children need to be treated with oral antibiotics after cat bites to prevent the common complication of an infection. Cats more often carry rabies than dogs, so calling your local animal control agency is important if the cat that bit your child is unknown or unvaccinated.

Bat Bites

Bat bites are not uncommon in the Midwest where I live, and in many other areas of the country. Bat bites are tricky because it’s not unusual for a child to have to zero recollection or physical evidence of the bite. If you or someone else sees a bat in your home, it’s best to presume all family members have been potentially bit by the animal and take action to determine if your family is at risk of infection.

Many bats carry the dangerous rabies virus. As a general rule of thumb, if a bat is found in your home, especially in a sleeping area, call your doctor. Infectious disease experts can work with your pediatrician to determine if family members need the series of rabies shots based on local knowledge of the bat population.

Other Animal Bites

There are many other animal species children can encounter. Most other animal bites are treated like cat bites. Specifically, guinea pig, rodent and reptile bites can get infected and often require taking antibiotics as a preventive measure.

If a child comes in contact with an unusual animal or one that you can’t reliably identify, humanely trapping the animal to allow for professional veterinary evaluation can provide valuable information regarding the care of your child. However, this is not always possible and should never be attempted if it could lead to additional harm.

If a bite happens, attend to your child first, then get as much information about the source of the bite as you can. Your child’s doctor will be happy to help with the next steps as needed.

