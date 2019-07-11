Analyst Says Expectations Are Too High For Canopy Growth Corp (CGC) Stock

After a hot start to the year, cannabis stock Canopy Growth Corp. (NYSE: CGC) has cooled in recent months, down 27% since February. High expectations on Wall Street may make the rest of 2019 difficult to navigate for Canopy, but analysts say the stock's long-term outlook remains strong. Canopy made headlines earlier this month when founder Bruce Linton stepped down from his role as CEO. Canopy has a partnership with global alcoholic beverage leader Constellation Brands ( STZ), which invested $4 billion in Canopy in 2018. Constellation CEO Bill Newlands recently told CNBC that Constellation's board of directors was unanimous in the belief that Canopy needs a new CEO to navigate its "next phase of growth." [See: 13 Reasons to Love Marijuana Stocks.]Bank of America analyst Christopher Carey says Linton's departure represents a shift in priorities for Canopy from a first-mover mindset to a more financially rigorous strategy. Carey says he is comfortable with Canopy's market positioning but says the market's expectations in the next couple of quarters may prove difficult for the company to meet. Canopy disappointed the market with a much wider loss than anticipated in its most recent quarter, and Carey says investors should expect another earnings miss when Canopy reports its fiscal first-quarter numbers in August. Bank of America is forecasting 96 million Canadian dollars ($73.6 million) in revenue on a gross margin of 16%, roughly in line with the previous quarter. Consensus analyst estimates are calling for revenue to jump…

After a hot start to the year, cannabis stock Canopy Growth Corp. (NYSE: CGC) has cooled in recent months, down 27% since February. High expectations on Wall Street may make the rest of 2019 difficult to navigate for Canopy, but analysts say the stock’s long-term outlook remains strong.

Canopy made headlines earlier this month when founder Bruce Linton stepped down from his role as CEO. Canopy has a partnership with global alcoholic beverage leader Constellation Brands ( STZ), which invested $4 billion in Canopy in 2018. Constellation CEO Bill Newlands recently told CNBC that Constellation’s board of directors was unanimous in the belief that Canopy needs a new CEO to navigate its “next phase of growth.”

Bank of America analyst Christopher Carey says Linton’s departure represents a shift in priorities for Canopy from a first-mover mindset to a more financially rigorous strategy. Carey says he is comfortable with Canopy’s market positioning but says the market’s expectations in the next couple of quarters may prove difficult for the company to meet.

Canopy disappointed the market with a much wider loss than anticipated in its most recent quarter, and Carey says investors should expect another earnings miss when Canopy reports its fiscal first-quarter numbers in August. Bank of America is forecasting 96 million Canadian dollars ($73.6 million) in revenue on a gross margin of 16%, roughly in line with the previous quarter. Consensus analyst estimates are calling for revenue to jump to CA$109 million and gross margin to improve to 26%.

By the fiscal fourth quarter, Carey says Canopy’s revenue should grow to CA$190 million and gross margin should expand to 37%, still well below consensus Wall Street estimates of CA$236 million and 42%, respectively.

Despite the near-term uncertainty, Carey says long-term investors are in a good spot. “Overall, we continue to like the Canopy trio — scale, capital, vision — and see the [company] positioning itself to potentially establish long-term leadership in the sector,” he says.

Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $53 price target for CGC stock.

