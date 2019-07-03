Anacostia’s Reunion Square poised to advance as D.C. Council readies revised subsidy

A plan to use tax dollars to kickstart the long-stalled Reunion Square development in Anacostia is set to move ahead…

A plan to use tax dollars to kickstart the long-stalled Reunion Square development in Anacostia is set to move ahead next week, though District lawmakers have cut back on the proposed financing package.

D.C. Councilman Trayon White, D-Ward 8, is planning to bring legislation up for a vote on a tax-increment financing plan to support a portion of the development in his ward at the council’s final meeting of the summer July 9.

The bill calls for a maximum $25 million to support the project, coming in the form of bonds that will be repaid using taxes collected on the property, the first such TIF arrangement in Ward 8.

The TIF area will include just one building out of the 1.5 million square feet planned for the development, specifically targeting one with 280,000 square feet of office and 8,000 square feet of retail. That building is set to become home to the D.C. health department’s new headquarters, as the agency looks to move out of a space near Union Station.

Mayor Muriel Bowser…