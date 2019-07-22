An HSA Can Boost Your Portfolio

As more employers shift the costs of health insurance to employees through a focus on high-deductible health plans, the use…

As more employers shift the costs of health insurance to employees through a focus on high-deductible health plans, the use of a health savings account, referred to as an HSA, is becoming increasingly popular.

Interestingly, the HSA isn’t just a vehicle for saving for current health care costs. It can also provide you with another way to use a tax-advantage account to grow your wealth.

What is an HSA? A health savings account is a special account designed to help you save for qualified health care costs. Contributions to an HSA are tax-deductible. On top of that, as long as you use withdrawals for qualified expenses, the money grows tax-free. This is one of those rare accounts that is truly tax-free.

[See: How to Invest in Real Estate Without Buying Property.]

In order to contribute to an HSA, you must be enrolled in a high-deductible health care plan, and you can’t be enrolled in Medicare. There are annual contribution limits set by the IRS, based on inflation. Money in an HSA is yours, even if you set up an account through an employer and they make contributions. Additionally, HSA money rolls over year to year, so you don’t have to worry about using it before some date.

Before you get too excited, though, realize that you’ll pay a 20% penalty on money that isn’t used for qualified health-related expenses, as well as pay income taxes on the amount you withdraw. So, you can’t just willy-nilly use money from your HSA and expect it to be tax-free.

Many HSA accounts come with debit cards. This makes it easy to pay for costs, including prescription medication and copayments, directly with HSA funds. Just make sure you don’t inadvertently use your HSA debit card on nonqualified purchases.

How are HSA funds invested? Many HSA administrators allow you to invest some or all of your HSA money, usually by offering a variety of funds. Your money can grow faster invested in a fund or some other acceptable asset than it would otherwise.

Many HSA accounts earn interest but do so at rates similar to savings accounts or money market accounts.

It’s possible to invest a portion of your HSA money while leaving some of it in the lower-yield savings account. This strategy can allow you to bucket some of your HSA money. For example, money you know you’ll use in the coming year for health care costs can remain in the more liquid and regular HSA account, while the remainder is invested for higher returns.

Realize that invested HSA funds might not be readily available. If you want access to invested money, you’ll first have to sell the appropriate number of shares and wait for the transaction to settle. At that point you can shift the money from the investment account to the regular HSA.

[See: 6 Great Tips to Build an Income-Producing Portfolio.]

Depending on your administrator and how the funds are handled, the whole operation can take up to 10 days to complete. So, keeping some of your HSA money liquid can make sense, especially if you know you’ll need to tap those funds in the relatively near future.

How can HSA funds be used in retirement? The ability to invest HSA money can provide another way to benefit your retirement down the road. The invested portion of your HSA can be earmarked for retirement health care costs. There are some estimates that you can expect to spend more than $100,000 — or even more than $200,000 — on health care costs during your retirement years.

Investing HSA money and letting it grow can be one way to meet those health care costs later on. Your money will grow tax-free as long as you use the withdrawals for qualified health care costs, so it’s one potential strategy to increase your tax efficiency while meeting your retirement needs.

Another strategy is to use the HSA as a backup individual retirement account. Once you reach age 65, the 20% penalty on funds used for purposes other than qualified health care expenses disappears. Instead, such withdrawals are treated as though they come from a traditional IRA. You’ll have to pay taxes on the money, but you avoid the penalty.

No matter how you use your HSA, it offers a way for you to sock away additional money for the future in a tax-advantaged retirement account. Just make sure you understand the rules and how an HSA will fit into your overall plan before you move forward.

When used appropriately, an HSA can be another tool to help you build wealth. If you’re looking for a truly tax-free to growth your portfolio, an HSA can be a good addition to your overall plan.

However, you have to be aware of the rules, and it’s a good idea to have a specific plan for your HSA that involves using it for expenses that qualify as health care costs. Consider using your HSA as a way to boost your ability to pay for health care in retirement, or as a way to meet more immediate costs.

[See: 7 of the Most Common Investing Mistakes.]

No matter how you use it, though, consider investing at least a portion of your HSA money as a way to boost returns and enjoy a more tax-efficient strategy.

More from U.S. News

9 Places to Invest $500 or Less

8 Great Tips to Shield Your Portfolio From Volatility

6 Ways to Invest Your Emergency Fund

An HSA Can Boost Your Portfolio originally appeared on usnews.com