Amtrak introducing nonstop service between D.C. and New York this fall

If you had hoped to work at Amazon’s New York headquarters before the plug was pulled, you now might be able to pull off a long commute to National Landing.

Starting this fall, Amtrak will start offering nonstop, direct service between Washington Union Station and Penn Station in New York — the railway operator’s two busiest stations across its network.

The service, dubbed Acela Nonstop, will have an initial weekday-only schedule that includes one southbound and one northbound train per day with an approximate trip time of 2 hours, 35 minutes. The southbound train will depart New York at 6:35 a.m. and is scheduled to arrive at Union Station by 9:10 a.m. The northbound train will depart the District at 4:30 p.m. and arrive at Penn Station around 7:05 p.m. Amtrak’s Acela Express trains are the fastest train sets in the country, reaching up to 150 mph on the route.

