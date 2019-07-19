Amazon’s HQ2 towers will be the same number of floors as their neighbor, but 60 feet taller

Amazon.com Inc.’s planned pair of office towers at Metropolitan Park will have the same number of floors as the residential…

Amazon.com Inc.’s planned pair of office towers at Metropolitan Park will have the same number of floors as the residential building next door. But the HQ2 buildings will lord over The Bartlett by nearly 60 feet.

The 22-story HQ2 towers are expected to hit 322.5 feet at their highest point, according to plans submitted to Arlington County. JBG Smith Properties’ The Bartlett, with its Amazon-owned Whole Foods Market on the ground floor, is 22 stories but only 264 feet tall.

How can it be? It’s simple really. Office buildings generally have taller floor-to-ceiling heights than do residential buildings because multifamily buildings don’t put their heating and cooling ducts in the ceiling, like office buildings often do.

Each office floor in Amazon’s proposed 2 million-square-foot Met Park project would rise to between 13 and 15 feet, according to the site plans. The towers’ 55,000 square feet of retail would have ceiling heights of 20 to 22 feet.

The previous plans for Met Park…