Amazon’s HQ2 could generate millions for Arlington’s affordable housing efforts. Here’s how.

Amazon.com Inc.’s planned Metropolitan Park towers, totaling 2.08 million square feet of office and 67,000 square feet of retail, would exceed the density currently allowed on the Pentagon City site by about 582,000 square feet. And that could mean a huge windfall for affordable housing.

How? This all starts with the previously approved project for the Met Park development site. The 6.2 acres that make up Met Park 6, 7 and 8 were originally slated for 1.54 million square feet of multifamily housing, about 1,403 units, and 23,064 square feet of retail.

When Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) agreed to buy the site from JBG Smith Properties (NYSE: JBGS), as part the $294 million land purchase it was allowed to build the site to about 1.56 million square feet. But the Seattle-based company and ZGF Architects LLP, the lead design firm on the project, want significantly taller towers with much more density.

Amazon will have to earn that density by providing “community benefits,” Peter Schulz, a staffer…