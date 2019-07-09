Amazon workers plan Prime Day strike

Amazon workers in its Shakopee, Minnesota, distribution center say they will strike during the retailer’s annual Prime Day event, the…

Amazon workers in its Shakopee, Minnesota, distribution center say they will strike during the retailer’s annual Prime Day event, the latest in a series of simmering labor clashes at Amazon’s largest Twin Cities facility.

The July 15 strike was announced Monday from the Awood Center, a Minneapolis nonprofit that has been helping organize many of the East African immigrants who have become a major source of labor for Amazon’s Shakopee warehouse.

Workers plan to demonstrate outside the fulfillment center with participation from Seattle-based Amazon workers and elected officials, according to the announcement. Workers are calling for more job stability and advancement opportunities, greater accommodation of Muslim prayer breaks, a stronger right to protest and actions from Amazon to address climate change and other issues.

The demonstration will accompany a six-hour work stoppage, according to Bloomberg.

Amazon regional spokeswoman Brenda Alfred said in an email that the strike will…