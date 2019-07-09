Amazon workers plan Prime Day strike

Amazon workers in its Shakopee, Minnesota, distribution center say they will strike during the retailer’s annual Prime Day event, the latest in a series of simmering labor clashes at Amazon’s largest Twin Cities facility.
The July 15 strike was announced Monday from the Awood Center, a Minneapolis nonprofit that has been helping organize many of the East African immigrants who have become a major source of labor for Amazon’s Shakopee warehouse.
Workers plan to demonstrate outside the fulfillment center with participation from Seattle-based Amazon workers and elected officials, according to the announcement. Workers are calling for more job stability and advancement opportunities, greater accommodation of Muslim prayer breaks, a stronger right to protest and actions from Amazon to address climate change and other issues.
The demonstration will accompany a six-hour work stoppage, according to Bloomberg.
