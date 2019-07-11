Amazon to spend $700M retraining a third of its U.S. workforce

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) plans to spend $700 million in a massive corporate retraining initiative focused on its U.S. workforce.…

The e-commerce giant announced the plans Thursday for a voluntary program aimed at retraining 100,000 workers — a third of its current workforce — by 2025 through the expansion of its existing programs and the creation of new ones focused on moving employees to more advanced jobs within the company — or to find new careers outside of Amazon.

The program will allow fulfillment-center workers to retrain for higher-paying IT support roles, according to one example detailed in a Wall Street Journal report. The initiative will also include a program where nontechnical workers can be retrained as software engineers without going back to college, according to the report.

Jeff Wilke, chief executive of Amazon’s consumer business, told The Wall Street Journal the initiative will help the company’s workers “be prepared for the opportunities of the…