Amazon has the region riding high. Officials now have a new challenge to confront: complacency.

With Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) starting work on its new Arlington headquarters, cementing Northern Virginia’s biggest economic development win in…

With Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) starting work on its new Arlington headquarters, cementing Northern Virginia’s biggest economic development win in recent history, the officials involved in landing the tech giant say they have a new challenge to confront: complacency.

Leaders in Arlington, Alexandria and Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration agree that it might be tempting to rest on their laurels now that Amazon has dotted the I’s and crossed the T’s on its plan to bring tens of thousands of jobs to newly dubbed “National Landing.” But they’re also warning the broader business community that they have plenty of work left to do to deliver on the pitch that lured Jeff Bezos’ firm to the area, and fully realize the benefits associated with the company’s arrival.

“We can’t be complacent here in Virginia,” Stephen Moret, the president and CEO of the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, told a crowd of business executives gathered for a Northern Virginia Chamber…