Amazon expects zero vacancy at HQ2 retail space

Amazon.com Inc. wants to fill the roughly 67,000 square feet at the base of its first two HQ2 towers at Pentagon City with local businesses. But some members of Arlington County’s site plan review committee are skeptical the e-commerce giant will be able to fill so much space.

But John Schoettler, vice president of global real estate and facilities for Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), said it wouldn’t be a problem for the company. In the more than 40 Amazon buildings at HQ1, the storefronts are always full, he said.

“In our buildings in Seattle, we have a zero vacancy rate,” Schoettler said during the Monday meeting before the committee, which reviews all site plans and major amendments in Arlington County. About 40 people were in attendance at the event, held at the Trades Center Park Operations Building in Shirlington.

