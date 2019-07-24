Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Stock Slips on Earnings Whiff

Amazon.com, Inc. (ticker: AMZN) reported second-quarter earnings after the bell on Thursday, beating revenue but whiffing on earnings per share…

Amazon.com, Inc. (ticker: AMZN) reported second-quarter earnings after the bell on Thursday, beating revenue but whiffing on earnings per share (EPS) estimates. AMZN stock slipped in after-hours trading, falling 2.5%.

The iconic online shopping giant posted EPS of $5.22, lower than the $5.57 per share analysts expected. Revenue clocked in at $63.4 billion, up 20% year-over-year. Wall Street expected revenue of $62.48 billion in the quarter.

Heading into the release, the e-commerce leader was one of the top mega-cap tech performers of 2019. At the close of trading on Thursday, Amazon shares were up 33% year-to-date, bringing its market cap to $992 billion and making it the second-most valuable company on Earth.

AWS surges, but misses expectations. Revenue from Amazon Web Services (AWS) came in at $8.38 billion, up 37% year-over-year. Although that’s fantastic growth, it failed to match consensus expectations of $8.48 billion in revenue, according to analysts surveyed by FactSet.

AWS is a heavily scrutinized key component of Amazon’s business — not merely because it’s growing faster than the retail side, but because the cloud computing segment enjoys high margins. Those profits allow Amazon to finance other low-margin or money-losing endeavors and provide a level of service that most rivals can’t compete with.

One-day shipping. Amazon’s retail prowess alone was enough to make AMZN stock an elite performer for many years, but the dual purpose of AWS — profit engine and method for funding long-term competitive advantages — has allowed the company to separate itself from the pack.

The company’s obsessive focus on customer service is one way Amazon chooses to spend that extra dough. In June, it announced free one-day shipping for Prime members on more than 10 million products.

“Consumers stand to benefit from Amazon doubling down on e-commerce initiatives including one-day shipping for Prime members and over $800 million in second quarter investment in delivery infrastructure,” says Madhan Kanagavel, CEO and Founder at FileCloud, an Austin, Texas-headquartered enterprise file sharing company.

Prime Day results. Lightning-fast delivery is just one way AMZN is trying to grow the number of Amazon Prime members; the company’s annual sales holiday, Prime Day, is another key method. Prime Day (which now lasts two days), occurred on July 15 and 16, and the Q2 earnings report revealed that it was “the largest shopping event in Amazon history.”

More importantly, sales during that two-day promotion surpassed combined sales of both Black Friday and Cyber Monday. And arguably most important, Amazon added more Prime memberships than any other two-day period in company history.

Though vague, these are good facts to know for investors; the promotion fell outside of Amazon’s second quarter, so Prime Day will be reflected when Q3 AMZN earnings roll around.

Antitrust concerns. The Trump administration is starting to clamp down on big tech, with the U.S. government announcing that it’s looking into whether major technology firms are illegally crushing competitors. Facebook ( FB) was just forced to pay a record $5 billion fine to the Federal Trade Commission in relation to privacy violations. And Amazon could end up in the crosshairs itself before very long.

“The biggest potential valuation factor for Amazon moving forward is increased regulatory scrutiny and increased regulatory risk,” says Robert Johnson, finance professor at Creighton University’s Heider College of Business. “Treasury Secretary (Steven) Mnuchin’s comments that Amazon has ‘limited competition’ and has ‘destroyed the retail industry across the United States’ signals that the firm will come under increased regulatory scrutiny in the future.”

This is the flip side of Amazon’s wild success and customer obsession over the years — once you reach a $1 trillion valuation, regulators start suspecting you might have some sort of unfair advantage.

For now though, the Q2 earnings miss isn’t a game-changer for shareholders, and the company is chugging along as it should.

