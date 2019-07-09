Altimmune to acquire California company for up to $93M

Maryland biotech Altimmune Inc. has reached an agreement to acquire California drug developer Spitfire Pharma Inc. in a move that…

Maryland biotech Altimmune Inc. has reached an agreement to acquire California drug developer Spitfire Pharma Inc. in a move that sent the local company’s stock skyrocketing Tuesday.

Under the deal, Gaithersburg-based Altimmune (NASDAQ: ALT) will make a $5 million upfront payment in common stock to Spitfire’s equity holders, who could also receive $8 million in future clinical and regulatory milestone payments and up to $80 million in sales milestones, the company reported.

Both companies’ boards of directors and Spitfire equity holders approved the merger, according to public filings. The transaction is expected to close this month and is subject to customary closing conditions.

The deal puts Spitfire’s flagship product candidate — a treatment for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, a condition marked by fat buildup in the liver — into Altimmune’s pipeline of flu and anthrax vaccines. South San Francisco-based Spitfire was started by Dr. John Nestor and Velocity Pharmaceutical…