Allergic Rashes in the Summer

Summer is made for spending time outside — at the beach, the lake, hiking or sitting at the pool. Unfortunately, your skin may not like this season. Some of the most common allergic rashes during the summer are:

— Atopic dermatitis.

— Cholinergic hives.

— Solar urticaria.

— Poison ivy, oak and sumac.

— Photoallergic reactions.

Here’s what to know and what you can do about these rashes:

Atopic dermatitis (commonly called eczema) is an itchy, red inflammatory skin disease that can occur at any age but is often seen in children. It tends to be chronic with periodic flareups. These flareups can be especially bad during the summer. The heat can irritate your skin; plus, sweating leads to water loss from the skin, which can worsen the normal dryness associated with atopic dermatitis. Don’t overdress during the summer, as this can increase sweating. Ideally, stick with cotton clothing and avoid synthetic fibers and wool, which can inflame your skin.

Nothing is more fun in the summer than playing in the swimming pool, but if you have atopic dermatitis, chlorine can aggravate your skin, making this summertime pleasure a summertime pain. According to the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, chlorine reactions may include itchy, red skin or hives (itchy bumps). And while the reaction is unpleasant, it’s likely an irritation as opposed to an allergy. So what can you do to minimize summer flareups of atopic dermatitis? It’s important to take a bath after coming inside, especially to remove the sweat and chlorine so they can’t irritate your skin. Apply moisturizer after getting out of the tub, while you’re still wet, to keep your skin hydrated.

Other skin conditions seen in the summer are certain types of urticaria, or hives. One is called cholinergic hives. These are pinpoint, raised, itchy red bumps with a white center that are triggered by heat, sweating, exercise and stress. Avoiding activities that cause the hives to flare up is beneficial. Antihistamines may also be effective in controlling this bothersome problem. A rare cause of hives due to sunlight is solar urticaria. Different wavelengths of light have been shown to trigger these hives, and the rash usually resolves after you get out of the sun. Antihistamines and broad-spectrum sunscreens may be helpful. If you think you have one of these hive conditions, talk to your allergist. Allergists are specialists in allergic skin conditions and can help you find relief.

Another fun activity in the summer is hiking, but poison ivy, oak and sumac can ruin it for you. All these plants have an oily resin called urushiol, which can cause a severely itchy rash that may blister if it gets on your skin. This rash typically appears 12 to 48 hours after exposure to the plant and can last a few weeks. How do you treat this condition? If you know you came in contact with a plant with urushiol, remove the oily substance by washing with lots of warm water for at least 20 minutes. What if a rash develops? You can apply wet compresses and use topical treatments such as calamine lotion and oatmeal baths to help with itching. Oral antihistamines and an over-the-counter topical corticosteroid cream can be very beneficial in clearing the rash. In more severe cases, your allergist or health care professional may need to place you on prescription corticosteroid creams and/or oral corticosteroids. The best way to avoid this itchy rash is to be familiar with what these plants look like so you can avoid them when enjoying the outdoors.

Some people develop allergic rashes from antibiotics like penicillin. But you might not know that when you take certain medications, being exposed to sunlight may also produce a skin rash. There are dozens of medications that can lead to what is called a photoallergic reaction. Here is just a partial list of medications linked to this condition:

— Antibiotics: tetracyclines, fluoroquinolones and sulfonamides

— NSAID pain relievers: ibuprofen and naproxen sodium

— Diuretics: hydrochlorothiazide

— Statins: atorvastatin, fluvastatin, lovastatin, pravastatin, simvastatin

— Acne medications: isotretinoin

If you are on any of these medications, you can try to prevent problems by limiting your sun exposure. If you develop what you think may be a photoallergic rash, you should see your health care professional to find out if you can come off the medication and if you need further treatment.

Everyone wants to enjoy summer fun, and rashes of any kind shouldn’t be a factor. Seek help if an allergic rash looks like it might ruin your summertime activities.

