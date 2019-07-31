Aldi taking over part of a shuttered N. Va. Toys R Us. And one day, residential will follow.

The owner of Kingstowne Towne Center is lining up the future residential redevelopment of a shuttered Toys R Us store…

The owner of Kingstowne Towne Center is lining up the future residential redevelopment of a shuttered Toys R Us store and its surrounding property, but not before a portion of the building is reopened as an Aldi.

An affiliate of the Silver Spring-based Halle Cos. has filed plans with Fairfax County to redevelop 6100 Kingstowne Village Parkway, home to a 73,000-square-foot commercial building that currently includes an open, 20,000-square-foot La-Z-Boy store and the closed, 53,000-square-foot Toys R Us. Early plans call for a 324-unit multifamily building with an integrated parking structure, plus courtyard pools and lounge areas, private outdoor seating, off-leash dog areas, fitness centers and club rooms.

“With a challenging retail climate, having the option to convert the use on-site to residential will allow the parcel to remain economically viable,” per the application, filed on Halle’s behalf by law firm DLA Piper.

The timeline for the project is unclear, however, as the Toys…