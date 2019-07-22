Aircraft tracking company Aireon moves, expands its Tysons headquarters

Aireon, a company that relies on satellites to track flights, is expanding its footprint in Tysons. The company announced Monday…

Aireon, a company that relies on satellites to track flights, is expanding its footprint in Tysons.

The company announced Monday in conjunction with Gov. Ralph Northam that it would make a slight headquarters move to accommodate its growth. Aireon has shifted its offices over to a building at 8484 Westpark Drive, about a mile away from its old space at 1750 Tysons Blvd.

The firm now occupies about 26,000 square feet in the building — 150% more space, it said — which will allow Aireon to add another 50 employees in the next three years. Company spokeswoman Jessie Hillenbrand said Aireon completed its move to the new space last week.

“Aireon chose to remain in Fairfax County and expand the headquarters due to its proximity to downtown Washington, D.C., the Federal Aviation Administration and the area’s regional and international airports,” Aireon CFO Rich Nyren said in a statement. “We saw this as the perfect location to grow our company and enter the next stage of our operations.”

