AGs suing to block Sprint-T-Mobile merger seek trial date extension

The group of 14 attorneys general suing to block the merger between Sprint Corp. and T-Mobile US Inc. filed a letter Monday with the federal judge seeking to extend the Oct. 7 trial date, the Business Journal has learned. The 13 states — including Maryland and Virginia — and the District of Columbia want the court to move the trial date because Sprint (NYSE: S) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) retreated from their earlier agreement to provide timely information regarding the merger. In another letter filed June 28 [PDF] to Judge Bob Lehrburger in the Southern District of New York, they expressed a similar sentiment but had not taken the step of seeking an extension at that time. The attorneys general claim the companies seek to change a condition of the plaintiff states' agreement to the Oct. 7 trial date. The condition said the companies cannot materially change the merger's terms or structure during discovery because the "tight timeline" does not allow the states and D.C. to properly…

