Africa to Lead World in Population Growth

Africa is expected to lead the world in population growth by the end of the century, according to an analysis published on Wednesday by the nonpartisan Pew Research Center.

The effects that the projected population growth will have on African countries is uncertain, said Mark Hugo Lopez, director of Global Migration and Demography Research for Pew. While the growth of these countries' could result in economic growth, it could also lead to an increase in the unemployment rate and other new economic pressures.

"It's possible that these population pressures could have an impact and create economic pressures as well that many governments' may need to address," Lopez said.

The analysis comes ahead of World Population Day, the annual July 11 United Nations event that seeks to raise awareness of global population issues. Pew's analysis is based on the World Populations Prospects Report published last month by the U.N.

In June, a U.N. official said the population trends are worrying because many of the fastest-growing countries already are impoverished. Rapid population growth will impede efforts to fight hunger and poverty, and expand health care coverage, according to Undersecretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs Liu Zhenmin, in a statement released with the June U.N. report.

"Many of the fastest-growing populations are in the poorest countries, where population growth brings additional challenges in the effort to eradicate poverty, achieve greater equality, combat hunger and malnutrition and strengthen the coverage and quality of health and education systems to ensure that no one is left behind," Liu said.

The 2019 report, which is based on data collected from 1,690 population censuses from 1950 to 2018, projected population growth trends from 2020 to years 2050 and 2100 These projections demonstrate global population trends -- such as flattening growth rates, changes in population distribution, declining fertility rates and rise in average population age -- that will have significant implications for global economic prosperity and well-being.

Pew's analysis states that by 2100, five of the top 10 most populous countries in the world will be in Africa. Four countries currently in the top 10 -- Brazil, Bangladesh, Russia and Mexico -- will fall out and be replaced by African countries projected to have sizable population growth: the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Tanzania and Egypt. These countries will join Nigeria, which is already in the top 10 and is expected to become the third-most populous nation. India, China, the United States, Pakistan, and Indonesia will round out the list.

The rise of these countries as major population centers is consistent with trends seen in the African continent. Africa is expected to have the strongest population growth of any world region in the next 80 years, according to Lopez. The continent's total population will grow 1.3 to 4.3 billion by 2100, trailing only Asia, Lopez said.

All four African countries that are projected to join the top 10 most populous countries by 2100 are expected to more than double their population. The Democratic Republic of the Congo's population is expected to increase to 362 million, a 304% increase; Ethiopia to 294 million, a 156% increase; Tanzania to 286 million, a 378% increase; and Egypt to 225 million, a 120% increase.

The four countries that these African nations are expected to replace will almost entirely face population loss. Mexico is the only one with a projected growth, a 10% increase, while Brazil's population will decline by 15%, Russia by 14%, and Bangladesh by 8%.

By 2100, the U.S will fall a spot from third to fourth, despite expecting an increase from 331 million to 434 million. Lopez said the U.S. growth will largely be attributable to immigration, as the population of immigrants is expected to increase by 85 million over the course of the century.

India is expected to rise from the second to the most populous country in the world in 2027, surpassing China with 1.45 million people by 2100. China will fall to No. 2 and will face the largest population decline of any country, losing 374 million people. The next largest projected population decrease is Japan, projected to lose 52 million people. Declining birth rates are stirring the population losses in both East Asian countries.

[MORE: Hong Kong and Japan Top List of Well Being, Human Life Indicator Shows]

Africa dominates the list of countries projected to grow the most by 2100, making up eight of the 10 slots. Aside from the four countries expected to rise to the top 10, Angola, Niger, and Sudan are expected to grow significantly. Nigeria will grow more than any country, gaining 527 million people. Pakistan and the U.S will round out the top 10.

Projections by the U.N. indicate that most other continents will face much more sluggish population trends than Africa. North America and Oceania will continue to grow, but at a much slower rate than Africa. Meanwhile, South America, Europe and Asia will all hit peaks in population around the middle of the century, then begin to see declines. Between 2020 and 2100, 90 countries will decrease in population, including 32 European countries and 25 Latin American countries.

The projected declines in the populations of several countries correspond to an expected decline in the world population's overall growth rate. Although the total world population will reach a peak of around 10.9 billion by 2100, the annual population growth rate at the end of the century will be less than 0.1%. In comparison, between 1950 and 2019, every year had a growth rate of between 1% and 2%.

This projection of declining population growth can partly be attributed to falling fertility rates, Lopez said. Worldwide, fertility rates fell from 3.2 births per woman in 1990 to 2.5 in 2019 will further fall to 1.9 in 2100, according to the U.N. report. A fertility rate of 2.1 children per woman is needed for a country to maintain its population.

Fertility rate decreases can be partly attributed to growing economic equality around the world, Lopez said. As economies grow, fertility tends to drop because couples choose to have smaller families. Lopez said this is partly because women entering the workforce in a booming economy means there's less time to care for children, as while as newfound availability of luxuries motivating people to have less expensive, smaller families.

Lopez said part of why Africa is projected to grow over the century is because, unlike many countries with aging populations and low fertility rates, many African countries have relatively young populations and high fertility rates. According to the U.N. report, the current fertility rate of sub-Saharan Africa is 4.6, the highest of any region. Pew's estimates state that by 2100, half of all worldwide births are expected to be in Africa. In addition, many of the countries in Africa are beginning to grow in terms of economic prosperity, which helps fuel population growth.

"Africa is projected to have a growing population while much of the rest of the world stagnates, so a lot of the growth of the world's future population is going to come from Africa, and that's really because of its youth, and it's still relatively high fertility rates," Lopez said.

As a result of the declining birth rate, the world population will begin to skew older. According to Pew, the world's median age will be 42 in 2100, up from 31 today, and the number of people over 80 will increase to 881 million. The U.N. report states that by 2050, 16% of the world will be 65 or older, and in certain regions such as North America and Europe, 1 in 4 people may fall in this demographic.

Lopez said the aging of the world population will have varying effects on countries. For countries like Japan, which already has one of the oldest populations, these trends will present major challenges in caring for a growing elderly demographic. However, even in relatively younger countries like the U.S, the growing number of elderly raises concerns regarding social security and health care.

"The world is aging, and that brings in a number of new challenges about how to address the health needs and financial needs of the elderly," Lopez said.

More from U.S. News

Choices Affect Nutritional Inequality in U.S. More than Money, Research Suggests

The 25 Best Countries in the World

Hong Kong and Japan Top List of Well Being, Human Life Indicator Shows

Africa to Lead World in Population Growth originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 07/11/19: This article has been updated to add in comments from Mark Hugo Lopez of the Pew Research Center.