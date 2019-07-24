Adventist HealthCare to acquire small Prince George’s hospital

Adventist HealthCare is taking another local hospital — its first in Prince George’s County — under its wing. The Gaithersburg-based…

Adventist HealthCare is taking another local hospital — its first in Prince George’s County — under its wing.

The Gaithersburg-based system has signed an agreement to take over Fort Washington Medical Center, a small acute-care hospital run by Oxon Hill-based Nexus Health Inc. Adventist plans to invest $35 million over five years in the facility at 11711 Livingston Road in Prince George’s County, and says it is not planning any staff changes or layoffs.

Adventist and Fort Washington announced Wednesday they will determine a plan for operations and services in the coming months. Pending state review, the transition is expected to take effect this fall and would significantly grow Adventist’s footprint in Prince George’s County, stretching it 27-some miles south of its planned new hospital in Montgomery County’s White Oak neighborhood. Currently, Adventist operates an urgent care center in Laurel, and primary and specialty care locations in College Park and Greenbelt.

The…