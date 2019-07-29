Adventist HealthCare in talks to take over Howard University Hospital’s operations

Howard University Hospital and Adventist HealthCare are working toward a deal that would make Adventist the new operator of the…

Howard University Hospital and Adventist HealthCare are working toward a deal that would make Adventist the new operator of the D.C. hospital as early as next year.

The two entered into a letter of intent to explore a management agreement that would have Adventist’s senior leadership running Howard University Hospital and would eventually give Howard’s medical students and residents access to Adventist’s hospital network in Maryland. That latter point would meet a critical need that Howard’s leadership has been advocating for to maintain its medical school accreditation and keep the program afloat.

Howard University Hospital’s October 2014 agreement with California-based turnaround specialist Paladin Healthcare Capital to manage its operations ended in March, according to Dr. Hugh Mighty, dean of the Howard University College of Medicine and vice president of clinical affairs.

“Stand-alone teaching hospitals in the U.S. continue to face a multitude of unique challenges,”…