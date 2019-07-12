Accenture taps Arlington-based Julie Sweet as global chief executive

Accenture Inc.'s board of directors has promoted Julie Sweet, a Greater Washington executive who now serves as the company's North American CEO, to the top job of global chief executive effective Sept. 1. Her ascension makes Sweet, based in Arlington County, the 34th female CEO of a Fortune 500 company. Interim CEO David Rowland — the company's former chief financial officer who became interim chief in January after eight-year CEO Pierre Naterme stepped down due to health reasons, a month before his passing — has been appointed Accenture's executive chairman. Marge Magner, current nonexecutive chair of the board, will resume her role. KC McClure, another top-ranking female who became CFO in January, will continue in that role. Sweet, 51, has been a member of Accenture's senior leadership for nearly a decade, serving as general counsel, secretary and chief compliance officer for the professional services and consulting firm, which counts three-quarters of Fortune 500 companies as…

Accenture Inc.’s board of directors has promoted Julie Sweet, a Greater Washington executive who now serves as the company’s North American CEO, to the top job of global chief executive effective Sept. 1.

Her ascension makes Sweet, based in Arlington County, the 34th female CEO of a Fortune 500 company.

Interim CEO David Rowland — the company’s former chief financial officer who became interim chief in January after eight-year CEO Pierre Naterme stepped down due to health reasons, a month before his passing — has been appointed Accenture’s executive chairman. Marge Magner, current nonexecutive chair of the board, will resume her role. KC McClure, another top-ranking female who became CFO in January, will continue in that role.

Sweet, 51, has been a member of Accenture’s senior leadership for nearly a decade, serving as general counsel, secretary and chief compliance officer for the professional services and consulting firm, which counts three-quarters of Fortune 500 companies as…