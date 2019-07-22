Accenture selects D.C. exec Martin Rodgers to manage U.S. Southeast region

Effective Sept. 1, Marty Rodgers will succeed Jimmy Etheredge as senior managing director for Accenture’s U.S. Southeast region. Rodgers’ promotion…

Effective Sept. 1, Marty Rodgers will succeed Jimmy Etheredge as senior managing director for Accenture’s U.S. Southeast region. Rodgers’ promotion follows the announcement earlier this month that Greater Washington executive Julie Sweet will be taking on the role of global CEO for the Ireland-based company.

Rodgers will continue to work as office managing director for metro D.C., a position he held in addition to directing the health and public service practice for the Southeast region. He will assume the added responsibilities of overseeing Accenture’s business in 10 states, including Virginia, North Carolina and Georgia.

Accenture’s chain of command has shifted up, with Rodgers taking the role previously held by Etheredge — who has become North America CEO. Etheredge himself has taken on the new position now that Sweet will direct the worldwide operations for the professional services company.

Rodgers took on his role in the D.C. office in 2014, and he has served on the Greater…