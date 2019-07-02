A-TEK buys Mackson Consulting, merging two woman-owned IT firms

McLean-based A-TEK Inc., a woman-owned information technology and scientific services company, has acquired another woman-owned IT systems engineering company, building a female powerhouse of technology solutions providers for the public sector.

With its buy of Reston-based Mackson Consulting LLC, A-TEK (NASDAQ: ATEC) gets a repertoire of skills in data management and analytics and the acquiree’s employees. Mackson CEO and Founder Mary Biear will remain with the company.

Terms were not disclosed.

The companies’ similar clientele and track records inspired the investment, according to a press release. For the last 23 years, A-TEK has focused on U.S. federal civilian and national security agencies while Mackson has served the private and public-sector marketplace. Its prior work with agencies such as the Department of Health and Human Services fit A-TEK’s mission.

The acquisition is expected to “ensure health IT systems are supporting the healthcare stakeholders and the communities…