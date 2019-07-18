A Sneaky Way Social Media Is Warping Body Image

Nothing will make you feel old and out of touch quicker than a look at your teenager’s Instagram feed. You…

Nothing will make you feel old and out of touch quicker than a look at your teenager’s Instagram feed. You won’t know anyone. Some of the people that appear will be school friends you’ve never met. Most of the people will be influencers and celebrities you’ve never heard of. And it turns out, some of them aren’t even real people.

This is the wave of the future: fake influencers (aka virtual influencers). Not just people with a lot of plastic surgery, stylists and a crew adept at filtering them to perfection. These “people” are completely created on a computer. It makes sense from an advertiser’s perspective. Why pay a real person who requires enhancement when you can just digitally create the perfect person to represent your brand?

Virtual Influencers

In some ways, virtual influencers are not all that different from the many other ways that our lives have become digitized. Many of us talk to Alexa and Siri. We’re happy to have apps do everything from track our steps to order our groceries. And you see ads for just the products you “need” when you scroll through social media.

What’s the big deal if fake people are also trying to sell us stuff we don’t need?

My primary issue with this phenomena is that influencers are not just selling items. They — like real influencers — sell themselves. The sell their hairstyles, blemish-free skin, designer clothes and their jet-setting lifestyles. People see them in their Instagram feeds and make upward social comparisons. In other words, they see beautiful (fake) people taking amazing vacations and decide that they are less good looking and leading a less exciting life than they should be. The comparison makes the viewer feel inadequate. It can lead to maladaptive beliefs and behaviors: “I should try the Paleo diet,” “I hate my chin” and so much more.

Can We Really Change Our Bodies?

Nowhere is this more damaging perhaps than in the realm of body image. With the majority of adults reporting body dissatisfaction, the last thing any of us — especially teens who live on social media — need to see is digitally created, perfect physiques that in most cases are unattainable. As I write in my forthcoming book, studies indicate that most people (over 90%) who want to lose weight are not going to manage it. Exercise/weight lifting can alter body shape somewhat. But it’s gonna take more work than most people are going to do. The evidence seems to keep coming in that suggests that body weight/shape is more genetically influenced than we want to believe.

Take, for example, Miquela Sousa, better known as Lil Miquela, a virtually-created Instagram model and music artist claiming to be from Downey, California, who has more than a million followers. She and her fellow digital cohorts — or avastars — promote impossible beauty ideals.

As many of us have learned the hard way, if you were born with wide hips there’s only so much exercise will do to change that. If you’re apt to gain weight in your waist, sit ups are unlikely to provide a flat stomach. Extraordinary diligence can lead to weight loss and cosmetic (or bariatric) surgery may provide satisfactory results if you’re willing to fork over the cash and incur the risks. But none of us are ever likely to stack up favorably to digitally created “animations,” no matter how invested we are in self-enhancement.

Most of the research examining social media and body image provides a rather bleak picture. We may think we spend time on social media to stay connected to our friends and the world around us, but the data suggests we’re also gaining a solid dose of body dissatisfaction. Even “fitspirational” images have been shown to lead to increases in body dissatisfaction and depressed mood.

It may be nearly impossible to evade social media and the growing lineup of fake influencers. But, there’s a bit of hope. Media literacy has been shown to protect women from the negative effects of viewing ideal images on social media. Knowing what you are looking at and understanding the effects it can have on you can lessen the negative consequences. So now you know. Don’t let virtual influencers bring you down.

