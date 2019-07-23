A Guide to Fast Online Degrees

Life demands and the pursuit of a college degree often clash — but certain degree options can bring them in…

Life demands and the pursuit of a college degree often clash — but certain degree options can bring them in sync. For motivated students, fast online degrees may be the right path.

Instead of earning a bachelor’s degree in the traditional four years, some online programs offer students the ability to set their own pace. Other programs accelerate coursework by requiring students to take heavy credit loads in order to graduate early.

Both options can save students time. Experts say such programs tend to attract adult learners, particularly those who are looking for a new career path or seeking to move up in their current field.

Earn a Degree Online at Your Pace

For self-paced online degree programs, students typically sign up for a subscription period. The length may vary by program. At the schools with self-paced online programs that U.S. News spoke with, the subscription periods range from three to six months.

“Instead of progressing to the degree by taking courses in a semester-based format, you complete projects, and you sign up for blocks of time — three-month periods. You can work as fast or as slow as you want to finish as many projects as you can while you’re active in the program. One key feature is that it’s project-based rather than course- or semester-based,” explains Aaron Brower, executive director of the University of Wisconsin Extended Campus and senior associate vice president of academic affairs.

Known as the UW Flexible Option, several degrees are available through the self-paced, competency-based program. Rather than attending classes, students complete what are known as “competency sets” to progress toward a bachelor’s degree. Competency sets act like courses as students progress through assessments. According to the UW website, some assessments are tests and projects, while others require a review of a student’s portfolio.

[Read: 4 Tips to Finish an Online, Competency-Based Degree.]

“The main thing about a competency-based approach is you demonstrate what you know,” Brower says.

This approach can help students earn an online degree on their own time — fast or slow. For example, motivated students in the UW Flexible Option nursing program who have already earned their registered nurse credential often earn their bachelor’s degree in only 18 months, says Brower, who adds that the RN to BSN program is intended to last two years.

A similar model can be found at Northern Arizona University, though the subscription period is six months long. Compared with traditional 16-week semesters, academics say this approach gives students more autonomy over their education.

“Students have much more say in the pacing,” says Cori Gordon, a professor and chair of personalized learning at NAU.

The subscription model allows students to craft their own schedule, adding new modules once they’ve completed one. If a student doesn’t finish the competency set by the time the subscription period lapses, he or she can start again after renewal, Brower says.

At NAU, students receive an incomplete if a competency set is unfinished, but they have 12 months to complete it, Gordon explains. This arrangement allows flexibility but does not penalize a student for running out of time.

Get on the Fast Track With Accelerated Degree Programs

Schools with more common online education models also have the ability to ramp up the pace so students can graduate sooner. That’s the case at Virginia’s Tidewater Community College where students can earn an online associate of arts degree in half the time.

“We offer the entire associate degree in 12 months,” says Meredith Pollard, an academic counselor at TCC’s Norfolk campus.

For now, TCC offers only one accelerated online program — business administration — but Gordon says there are plans to add more. Tidewater’s accelerated program shaves a year off the traditional timeline for an associate degree by requiring students to take 12 or 13 credit hours in a series of five mini-semesters that last eight weeks each. A total of 61 credit hours is required.

The program, Pollard adds, was designed with the expectation that graduates may transfer to a four-year school. “It should allow you to get out into the world a year faster than you would expect,” Pollard says.

Credit transfer opportunities can also speed up the process of earning a degree through competency-based programs. Though colleges have discretion over what coursework can be applied to degree programs, transfer credits may help. Both Brower and Gordon note that it is common for students to come to their institutions with credits in tow.

“If a student has even up to 90 credits from another institution, we can work with that and apply that toward finishing a degree with us,” Gordon says. She adds that undergraduate students, on average, “come in with about 35 transfer credits.”

[Read: What Employers Think of Online, Competency-Based Degrees.]

How to Be Prepared for Fast Online Degree Programs

Though models may vary, experts agree that students seeking accelerated online degrees need to be motivated.

“Education should be hard. Getting a bachelor’s or a master’s degree shouldn’t just be a matter of paying money. Be prepared to actually dedicate your life to completing a degree,” Brower says.

Pollard stresses the need for time management skills, a little tech savvy and a steady internet connection.

Gordon says the flexibility of NAU’s competency-based online degrees is attractive to nontraditional students. “We definitely appeal to the adult learner, somebody who maybe has a full-time job, who may have family obligations, they’re taking care of kids or they’re taking care of elderly parents,” Gordon says.

Determine if Online Degree Programs Are Legitimate

While fast online degrees may sound appealing, it’s important to note that dubious options also exist, so students should do their research. A cursory web search turns up both accredited degree programs and websites promising to convert life experience into a college degree of the purchaser’s choice in as little as a week, complete with transcripts and a diploma.

Lynette O’Keefe, director of research at the Online Learning Consortium, a nonprofit that promotes digital education options, says students should look out for red flags such as minimal admissions standards for supposed degree programs. “If you only need to send a resume, or you can just pay a fee to enroll, that’s a problem,” she says.

When looking for legitimate online degree programs, O’Keefe urges students to check on a school’s accreditation status. Accreditation status can be found on school websites, and searchable databases with this information are maintained by both the Department of Education and the Council for Higher Education Accreditation.

[Read: 7 Warning Signs an Online Degree Is a Scam.]

“It needs to be legitimate and accredited through a reputable accrediting agency. They need to look for many of the same markers that they would in a traditional program: advising, a viable degree plan, student services,” O’Keefe says.

Though diploma mills do exist on the fringes of online education, O’Keefe stresses that there are good options available. Fast online degrees are out there, she says, but students need to do their due diligence in order to ensure the quality of the program.

“It’s unfortunate that there are some institutions or organizations that don’t offer legitimate degrees. But on the whole, I would say accelerated degree programs can be very legitimate, and they can be very high quality,” O’Keefe says.

Brower relies on an old maxim to determine the legitimacy of fast online degrees: “If it looks too good to be true, it probably is.”

Trying to fund your online education? Get tips and more in the U.S. News Paying for Online Education center.

More from U.S. News

How to Map Out Courses in an Online Degree Program

Think Twice Before Cheating in Online Courses

4 Tips for Adults Applying to Top Online Bachelor’s Degree Programs

A Guide to Fast Online Degrees originally appeared on usnews.com