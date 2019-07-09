9 Tips for Volunteering in Retirement

After leaving a career, many retirees take up volunteering to make a difference in the lives of others. Volunteer opportunities…

After leaving a career, many retirees take up volunteering to make a difference in the lives of others. Volunteer opportunities for seniors are plentiful, but finding the right role for you is not always straightforward. Volunteering helps the organization you’re serving, but also provides several benefits to the volunteer, including keeping physically and mentally active, reducing social isolation and creating a stronger sense of community.

Consider these tips for senior volunteers:

— Identify why you want to volunteer.

— Focus on passions and talents.

— Start local.

— Use a volunteer agency.

— Understand the volunteer process.

— Don’t over-commit.

— Bring a friend or spouse.

— Don’t be afraid to say ‘no’.

— Utilize available resources.

Here’s how to avoid mistakes and make the most of your service time when volunteering in retirement.

Identify Why You Want to Volunteer

The first consideration when starting to look for volunteer opportunities is to identify what you want to get out of volunteering. Pinpointing your motivation will help you find the most fulfilling opportunities. Not considering what’s in it for you can lead to negative volunteer experiences. “The number one thing that senior volunteers look for is the ability to connect with other people,” says Rob Paine, a marketing and outreach specialist for RSVP-Northern Virginia, a retiree and senior volunteer program. “They often get more from volunteering than the people they are helping because they enjoy it.”

Whether you are looking for animal companionship, want to give back to your community or are interested in socializing with other retirees, there are volunteering jobs that can help you meet your goal. Before signing on to any volunteer opportunity, make sure that it satisfies your needs first. “If you’re interested in meeting people, make sure you accept the volunteer opportunity that’s good for that,” Paine says.

Focus on Passions and Talents

It may take time to locate a volunteer opportunity that suits your interests. “Look at a multitude of organizations, from nonprofits to local government, and focus on your passions, talents and skills, and not just where there’s an opening for a volunteer,” says Theresa Brown, director of Volunteer Solutions in Fairfax County, Virginia. “Our organization really values older adult volunteers because they bring so many skills and life experiences to available positions.” The skills you developed during your career can often be used in new ways to produce better project outcomes and enhance the experiences of other volunteers. “When it’s a good match, and you’re doing something that you’re passionate about, volunteers tend to stay longer and are happier,” Brown says.

Start Local

Local volunteer opportunities for senior citizens are a great way to feel more connected with the community and can lead to more meaningful personal relationships. Hospitals, senior centers, nonprofits and historical sites are excellent places to inquire about volunteer roles, and your municipality may also have resources and information about local needs. Transportation costs and logistics are more manageable when you volunteer locally, and roles tend to be more sustainable and fulfilling when it’s around the corner from home.

Use a Volunteer Agency

Like employment agencies, volunteer agencies understand the types of available positions and the skills needed in your area. Volunteer coordinators will sit down with you to learn about your background, then match you to open positions. “It’s easy to step into a bad volunteer opportunity. When you go through an organization that specializes in finding the right opportunities for older adults, it greatly increases the odds of having a successful experience,” Paine says. A good volunteer agency will guide you through the process. “Agencies put volunteers where they want to be and emphasize the importance of finding the right role,” Paine says. Volunteering is not just about helping others. It’s crucial that each role is fun and important to the volunteer. Volunteer agencies work with you to find an ideal position, which may not be the first one you try.

Understand the Volunteer Process

Some volunteer roles have specific qualifications. “There are different levels of what is required for volunteers,” Brown says. “Some volunteering opportunities require a background or driving record check, and others may require several hours of training before becoming eligible to volunteer.” That may feel like too much of an obligation. If you’re not willing to make a significant commitment up front, don’t. There are plenty of opportunities that require minimal commitment. You can show up and spend the day participating in activities without any preparation or paperwork. “Look at the requirements beforehand to make sure you’re up for the task,” Brown says.

Don’t Over-Commit

Remember that volunteering for organizations is work, even though it might not feel like it. Even the best organizations may ask too much of their volunteers. Start with a small commitment, perhaps one day per week, and then gradually add more time. If you like the organization and position, and it satisfies what you’re looking to get out of volunteering, then deepen the connection to the work and organization. “Nonprofit organizations need a lot of help, and they want to stretch to the capacity where they can help everyone they can, but it’s easy for volunteers to burn out,” Paine says.

Bring a Friend or Spouse

Volunteering can be a great way to meet people and develop new friendships. However, entering a new volunteer position is undoubtedly less intimidating with a friend. If you discover a rewarding opportunity, spread the word if more volunteers are needed. Older adults are more likely to volunteer if they know where to find the right opportunities and have a friend with whom they can participate. Volunteering with a companion can strengthen your existing relationships and lead to more sustained and enjoyable volunteer experiences.

Don’t Be Afraid to Say ‘No’

Volunteer work can be demanding. If your role consumes too much of your time and mental capacity, slow down. Don’t be afraid to speak to your volunteer manager to express your concerns or frustrations. A volunteer coordinator can help you find a more appropriate role within the same project or a new opportunity altogether. “Sometimes, people are afraid to speak up. They feel they must complete a job, but then they’re not happy,” Brown says. “Older adults should do what makes them happy at this stage in their life.” Make sure you’re excited about volunteering your time. It should never feel like a job. And don’t let a negative volunteer experience discourage you from volunteering altogether. Speak up and find the right position that works for you.

Use Available Resources

Several organizations specialize in matching volunteers with opportunities in the U.S. and around the world. The Corporation for National and Community Service, a Federal agency, runs Senior Corps and its Retired and Senior Volunteer Program. RSVP is a nationwide volunteer network for people age 55 and over. VolunteerMatch.org is a nonprofit based in Oakland, California that helps connect volunteers to organizations doing meaningful work through an online search tool. It’s free to use, but requires an account to view opportunities. Another resource, Points of Light, aims to empower individuals to make a difference through volunteer work around the world.

Craig Stephens is a blogger at Retire Before Dad.

