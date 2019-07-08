8 Ways to Stay Hydrated This Summer Without Drinking Water

Not enough hydration As temperatures soar, so does the risk of becoming dehydrated. “Your fluid needs will go up in the summer and in the hot weather,” says Torey Armul, a registered dietitian nutritionist in…

Not enough hydration

As temperatures soar, so does the risk of becoming dehydrated. “Your fluid needs will go up in the summer and in the hot weather,” says Torey Armul, a registered dietitian nutritionist in Columbus, Ohio, and a spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Hydration helps with everything from keeping your core body temperature consistent to moving nutrients throughout the body. “It really is a cornerstone for good health,” Armul says. And while plain water is an unassailable first choice to hydrate, “I do tell people if that’s not their favorite thing that there are other options,” she says. Here are eight ways you can keep your body hydrated without drinking water — or at least to supplement the H2O you do drink.

But first: How much do you need?

How much water does your body really need? It differs from person to person. “On average, we recommend that men get 15 cups of fluid per day and women get 11 cups per day,” says Heather Mangieri, a registered dietitian and and author of “Fueling Young Athletes.” People who exercise regularly or spend time in the sun need even more water than the standard recommendations. The bad news is that more than 43% of adults don’t drink enough water, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — hence why alternatives are helpful.

Eat your vegetables.

Twenty percent of your daily water intake is derived from food, according to the National Institutes of Health. “Fruit and vegetables are especially high in water content,” Mangieri says. You can keep your body hydrated by consuming fruits and veggies that contain 85 percent or more water. Try cucumbers and lettuce, for example, which are packed with 96% water. Next on the most-water-filled list are celery and radishes, with 95% water. Other top performers include cauliflower, bell peppers and spinach (92% water). “You really can’t go wrong with fruits and vegetables,” Armul says, “and they’ll contribute up to about two to three cups a day of fluids if you’re eating enough.”

Take advantage of summer fruit.

Summer farmers markets are overflowing with fruits high in water. In addition to that forgotten fruit tomatoes, which are 94% water, also topping the list are strawberries and watermelon, which are both 92% water. Cantaloupe has 90% water, followed by peaches (88% water). Summer favorites such as pineapples and oranges offer 87% water. But don’t go overboard — while fruits are great sources of water, they’re also high in sugar and can contain unwanted calories if you eat too many.

Grab an iced coffee.

Despite popular belief, coffee isn’t dehydrating. Although some caffeinated drinks can cause a mild diuretic effect — where the body cleanses itself by creating the need to urinate — coffee doesn’t cause fluid loss. In fact, your morning cup of Joe is 98% water, enough to leave you more hydrated than before. Still, it’s not wise to overdo it with coffee. Too much caffeine causes headaches, jitters and insomnia, so Brigitte Zeitlin, a registered dietitian and founder of New York-based BZ Nutrition, says it’s best to stick to one to two cups a day.

Avoid drinking alcohol in excess.

The more alcohol you ingest, the more your body will become dehydrated. “Alcohol can decrease the production of the anti-diuretic hormone, the hormone that helps the body reabsorb water,” Mangieri says. This increases urination, causes the body to lose more fluid than normal and creates symptoms such as dry mouth, thirst and headaches. Want to combat dehydration while drinking alcohol? For every alcoholic beverage you consume, have a glass of water or a drink high in electrolytes, like coconut water or a sports drink.

Make a cold soup.

Chicken soup for the soul? More like chicken soup for hydration. “Aim for broth-based soups for the most hydrating bang for your buck,” Zeitlin says. Most soup broths are loaded with salt, which helps the body retain water and fight dehydration. Bonus points if you add fruit or veggies with high water content, such as tomatoes, celery or radishes. Looking for a chilled soup to try this summer? Gazpacho — a traditionally cold Spanish soup — is perfect to beat the heat in the summer and can be made in various flavors, from watermelon to cucumber.

Start your day with oatmeal.

Oatmeal is a heart-healthy breakfast option that can help you defeat dehydration. When you make a bowl of oatmeal, the oats absorb the water or milk you used to cook it, making your savory breakfast a surprising source of hydration. If you add fresh fruit such as strawberries or blueberries, a bowl of oatmeal ends up having about the same water content as a cucumber. Oatmeal is also a great source of fiber and can help lower cholesterol levels, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Try coconut water.

Coconut water is the liquid that forms inside a coconut, and the drink has more potassium and less sodium and carbohydrates than popular sports drink alternatives, according to the American Chemical Society. Try rehydrating with this tropical beverage after a mild workout. If you’ve had a more strenuous workout that caused intense sweating, it’s too low in sodium to replace the salt that your body lost. In general, it’s a good idea to have various fluids on hand to keep things interesting and stay adequately hydrated.

Sample different flavors of juice.

Fruit and vegetable juices can increase hydration and allow your body to absorb beneficial nutrients, such as vitamin A and vitamin C. A glass of fruit juice in the morning refreshes your body and counts as one of your four to five daily servings of fruit. However, experts say it’s best to limit juice consumption, because of the high sugar content, and you may also try diluting them with a half cup of water. Zeitlin suggests pomegranate juice as a particularly tasty option — plus, it’s a good source of potassium.

Ways to stay hydrated besides drinking water.

— Eat your vegetables.

— Take advantage of summer fruit.

— Grab an iced coffee.

— Avoid drinking alcohol in excess.

— Make a cold soup.

— Start your day with oatmeal.

— Try coconut water.

— Sample different flavors of juice.

More from U.S. News

The 12 Best Diets for Your Heart

15 Best Weight-Loss Diets at a Glance

The 5 Healthiest Cocktail Ingredients

8 Ways to Stay Hydrated This Summer Without Drinking Water originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 07/02/19: This story was originally published on an earlier date and has been updated with new information.