8 Best Fast-Food Apps to Save Money

Prices are already low at fast-food restaurants, which is part of what makes them so splurge-worthy. But a fast-food run…

Prices are already low at fast-food restaurants, which is part of what makes them so splurge-worthy. But a fast-food run becomes even more justifiable if you can save a little extra on your purchase.

These best fast-food apps from popular restaurant chains can help you save by offering free food, rewards and other benefits:

— Burger King

— Chick-fil-A

— Chipotle

— Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

— Dairy Queen

— El Pollo Loco

— Jack in the Box

— Wendy’s

Read on for more information on each best fast-food app.

[Read: Restaurants Where Kids Eat Free in 2019.]

Burger King

The Burger King app offers users exclusive deals and coupons available only to those who have the app. Offers vary but have included free food, as well as buy one, get one pricing on meals. At certain locations, you can also use the app to order ahead and skip the line when you pick it up.

Chick-fil-A

The fast-food chain’s app makes it easier to participate in its excellent rewards program. By placing an order via the app, you’ll earn points automatically, no need to remember to scan your membership code at checkout. The app also keeps you apprised of your point balance and which rewards you’re eligible to redeem. Tracking your progress is key with Chick-fil-A’s rewards program because it’s tiered. The more you spend, the more benefits you unlock. The app will show you exactly how far you are from the next tier and prompt you to redeem rewards within the app, so you don’t miss a single freebie.

[Read: 15 National Food Holidays That Offer Free Meals and Treats.]

Chipotle

Chipotle’s app is seamlessly integrated into its rewards program, making it even easier to save money. Earn points automatically when you order via the app, or use the app to scan for points when you make an in-person order. Forget to scan? No problem. You can scan your receipt. Every dollar spent earns you 10 points, and once you hit 1,250 points, you get a free entree.

The app also notifies you about bonus days, when you can earn extra rewards. By ordering in advance via the app, you get to skip the lines and pick up your order at a special counter.

Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

Downloading the app gets you a free brewed coffee or tea after your first visit. And the savings keep coming. Every dollar you spend via the app (or in person when you scan the app at the register) earns one rewards point. Earn enough points, and the app will inform you when you can redeem a free coffee or baked good. The app will also occasionally reward you with discounts, such as $1 off a purchase. Plus, be sure you check the app for a birthday reward.

Dairy Queen

The DQ app gives users access to exclusive deals available only to those who have the app. Plus, earn rewards points every time you place an order via the app. Or use the app to generate a bar code to get points for in-person transactions. Earn 250 points, and get any free regular-size dipped cone. Earn 500, and get a free Blizzard, four-piece Chicken Strip Basket or GrillBurger Combo. Use the app to select your reward, then scan the generated bar code to redeem it at participating locations.

El Pollo Loco

The fast-food app gives you a free Pollo Bowl just for downloading it. Then, start earning one point for every dollar spent with the app by scanning the app at checkout, or by scanning your receipt. When you reach 100 points, you’ll get a $10 discount. App users also receive a birthday reward and special app-only offers throughout the year.

[See: 20 Tips for Saving Money at the Grocery Store.]

Jack in the Box

This app starts you off strong, with 15% off your first in-app purchase. Plus, get regular offers from time to time for discounts and free food. These offers are app-exclusive and not available to all customers. Get notified of all deals (exclusive and otherwise) by enabling push notifications.

Wendy’s

Simply downloading the fast-food app gets you a free Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger with any purchase. You’ll continue to get app-only offers, which include free food and buy one, get one deals, as long as you have the app. Just tap the offer to redeem it, and show the code at the restaurant. The Wendy’s app is a timesaver, too, as you can save preferences (extra bacon, no onions) for future orders.

Companies and products mentioned in this article may be promoted on www.offers.com.

More from U.S. News

9 Secrets to Save Money on a Shoestring Budget

12 Shopping Tricks to Keep You Under Budget

12 Useless Fees Draining Your Budget

8 Best Fast-Food Apps to Save Money originally appeared on usnews.com