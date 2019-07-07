7 Types of Stocks to Add If Interest Rates Decline

Certain sectors are stronger when interest rates decline.Declining interest rates can boost the returns of stocks in various sectors, including utilities and health care because of a track record of rising during rate cuts. The Federal Reserve has hinted at lowering interest rates in the future in an attempt to bolster the U.S. economy. The Fed has not lowered rates since 2008. "Typically equities across the board suffer in a falling interest rate environment -- this is because the Fed only reduces interest rates when the economy is slowing or we are in a financial crisis," says Derek Horstmeyer, an assistant finance professor at George Mason University. Here are seven types of stocks to consider adding to a portfolio.UtilitiesUtilities are defensive and "might be insulated the best" from these Fed actions, Horstmeyer says. The sector operates in a highly regulated environment, with a product that has relatively stable demand, he says. This holds for water utilities such as American Water Works Co. (ticker: AWK), a public utility that provides drinking water and wastewater to more than 14 million people; Middlesex Water Co. (MSEX), which owns and operates water and wastewater utility systems in New Jersey, Delaware and Pennsylvania; and California Water Service (CWT) which provides services to 2 million people. "All saw very little declines in their price over the 2008 to 2010 period when the Fed last reduced rates really quickly," he says.Health care Health care stocks or funds tend to have track records for performing well amid…

Certain sectors are stronger when interest rates decline.

Declining interest rates can boost the returns of stocks in various sectors, including utilities and health care because of a track record of rising during rate cuts. The Federal Reserve has hinted at lowering interest rates in the future in an attempt to bolster the U.S. economy. The Fed has not lowered rates since 2008. “Typically equities across the board suffer in a falling interest rate environment — this is because the Fed only reduces interest rates when the economy is slowing or we are in a financial crisis,” says Derek Horstmeyer, an assistant finance professor at George Mason University. Here are seven types of stocks to consider adding to a portfolio.

Utilities

Utilities are defensive and “might be insulated the best” from these Fed actions, Horstmeyer says. The sector operates in a highly regulated environment, with a product that has relatively stable demand, he says. This holds for water utilities such as American Water Works Co. (ticker: AWK), a public utility that provides drinking water and wastewater to more than 14 million people; Middlesex Water Co. (MSEX), which owns and operates water and wastewater utility systems in New Jersey, Delaware and Pennsylvania; and California Water Service (CWT) which provides services to 2 million people. “All saw very little declines in their price over the 2008 to 2010 period when the Fed last reduced rates really quickly,” he says.

Health care

Health care stocks or funds tend to have track records for performing well amid rate cuts, says Mike Loewengart, chief investment officer at E-Trade Financial. Interest rate cuts often occur because the economy has hit a soft patch and health care stocks are “attractive in such situations because they tend to have consistent revenues and comparatively high dividends,” he says. Two examples include the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) which focuses on stocks in the U.S. health care sector such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), UnitedHealth Group (UNH) and Pfizer (PFE), and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which includes stocks from pharmaceuticals, health care equipment and supplies and health care providers and services.

Consumer staples

The consumer staples sector will benefit greatly, especially retailers like Target Corp. (TGT), Home Depot (HD) and Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) “where their customer base will have extra disposable income if the cost of their debt such as credit cards and mortgages is lower, freeing up more income to spend on consumable items,” says Henry Yoshida, CEO of Rocket Dollar. Unilever (UN), a U.K. and Dutch consumer goods company, has “always been a trooper,” says Patrick Morris, CEO of New York-based Hagin Investment Management. “It’s a truly gigantic company that has a 3.7% dividend,” he says. “Since the company is European, in 2008 it didn’t take the big hit. It bottomed out in 2009 on contagion.”

Mid-cap stocks

Interest rates decline in response to economic weakness, so the defensive sectors are concurrently positioned better than cyclicals or financials, with businesses heavily dependent on rates, says Jodie Gunzberg, chief investment strategist of Graystone Consulting, a Morgan Stanley business. Since July 1997, when rates fell, the S&P 500 declined on average by 17.7%, she says. Growth, value, mid-cap and small-cap stocks fell. “However, mid-cap value [as measured by the S&P MidCap 400 Value] held up relatively well, losing just 6.7% on average,” she says. During the last major declining rate environment from February 2007 to November 2008, the stock market downturn was widespread as most U.S. equities fell between 30% and 40%, Gunzeberg says.

Commodities

Falling U.S. interest rates likely deter foreign investment, which decreases the demand for the dollar and weakens it, Gunzberg says. Since commodities are priced in dollars, this boosts prices, which helps the stocks of the commodity producers. The sector is wide-ranging and includes gold miners, oil companies such as Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) and iron and nickel producers such as Vale S.A. (VALE), a South American mining conglomerate. Experts add that both gold and crude oil prices have rebounded in 2019. “We like gold stocks as a hedge and while they are not perfect, they do tend to perform better,” says Ron McCoy, CEO of Freedom Capital Advisors.

Dividend payers

Dividend payers can weather an economic slowdown well, he says. Good quality blue-chip dividend stocks tend to be a lot more resilient during tough markets, McCoy says. AT&T (T) and Exxon have paid dividends for decades and are major players. The dividend yield of AT&T is at about 6% while Exxon’s yield is 4.5%. “These are companies that should weather an economic slowdown relatively well,” he says. “The power of reinvestment of the dividends over time can add up and help build up assets.” Investors who are near or in retirement might turn their interests toward dividend payers to seek the yield they aren’t currently getting in fixed-income holdings, Loewengart says.

Pharmaceuticals

The pharmaceutical sector is pretty stable since people are living longer, Morris says. “When it comes to the headline diseases of cancer, cardiac problems and diabetes, those health care issues are not cyclical,” he says. One biotech company that stands out is behemoth Amgen (AMGN). The stock returned 24.3% percent in 2008 and outperformed the S&P 500 by 62.8% because it manufactures drugs for cancer and anemia. During the Great Recession, Amgen also bought back millions of shares below $56, which is trading at $178 now. The company also has a dividend yield of 3.3%. “Nothing is recession-proof, but Amgen is solid,” Morris says.

Here are seven types of stocks to add to a portfolio when interest rates decline.

— Utilities

— Health care

— Consumer staples

— Mid-cap stocks

— Commodities

— Dividend payers

— Pharmaceuticals

More from U.S. News

8 Traits of a Losing Stock

8 Best Bank Stock Buyout Targets

Warren Buffett’s 8 Favorite Stocks

7 Types of Stocks to Add If Interest Rates Decline originally appeared on usnews.com